Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 55,567 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,567 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $39,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 203,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $789,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

