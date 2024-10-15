Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

