ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

