iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

