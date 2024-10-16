ERn Financial LLC Buys 8,405 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

