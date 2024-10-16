PFG Advisors Acquires 9,296 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

