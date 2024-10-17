Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 7,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

