Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 2.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after acquiring an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

