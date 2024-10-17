IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer Sells 600 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $29,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcelo Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Marcelo Fischer sold 423 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $20,456.28.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

