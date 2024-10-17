Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $14,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,548.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $14,205.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.66 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.