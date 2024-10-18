Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

