Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Analysis

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 187.64 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -3.10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $141.46 million 1.47 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.14

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cardiff Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 246.48%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 302.06%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.