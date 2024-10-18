CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$9.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. In other news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Insiders sold 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.