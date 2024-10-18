Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.

MI.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.61. The firm has a market cap of C$629.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.