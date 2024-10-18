Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

HTGC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

