Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $25,108.60 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $25,108.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,025.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Rajeev Saggar sold 1,873 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $20,846.49.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $875.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 101.8% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

