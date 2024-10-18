Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $90.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

