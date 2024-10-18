VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 746997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

