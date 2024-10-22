Contrasting Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A Flywire -1.85% -1.03% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $441.65 million 4.84 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -156.36

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Flywire”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart Card Marketing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Card Marketing Systems and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 4 10 1 2.80

Flywire has a consensus target price of $26.07, suggesting a potential upside of 51.58%.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. operates as a fintech and paytech solutions provider that offers ecommerce, cloud, and mobility applications to the global banking, telecom, and retail markets. The company provides business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID, blockchain, crypto issuing, NFT, e-KYC, digital workforce, events and media management, edtech, telemed, and transit-booking industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

