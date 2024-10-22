Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Nutrien stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

