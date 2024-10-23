Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

