iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Update

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 2,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

