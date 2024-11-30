Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Rises By 100.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ICTS International Stock Performance
Shares of ICTSF stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
About ICTS International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICTS International
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.