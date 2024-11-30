Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Rises By 100.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICTS International Stock Performance

Shares of ICTSF stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

About ICTS International

Featured Stories

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

