BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

