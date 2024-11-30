CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in November

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CBL International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BANL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,067. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

