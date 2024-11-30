BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 745,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,148. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.45. Analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

