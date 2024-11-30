Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 103,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

