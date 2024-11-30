Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Down 32.8% in November

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.
Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance
BKHA stock remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46.
Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
Featured Stories
