TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

