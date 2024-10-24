Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 691 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,159,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,211,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.33. 1,907,904 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

