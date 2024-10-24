Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

