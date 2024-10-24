Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 2,024,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,689,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,843.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,843.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115,621 shares of company stock valued at $30,427,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

