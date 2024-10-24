iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Increased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 283.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $96.02 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

