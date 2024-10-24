Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130.48 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $130.48 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,954,388 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.