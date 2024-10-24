Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

