Analyzing Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gecina 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

reAlpha Tech currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Gecina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Gecina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 173.12 N/A N/A N/A Gecina $721.65 million N/A -$1.93 billion N/A N/A

reAlpha Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gecina.

Summary

reAlpha Tech beats Gecina on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

