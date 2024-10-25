Bank of Stockton Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Entergy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 253,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,068. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

