Bank of Stockton Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $188.94. 231,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,532. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

