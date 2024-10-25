E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Buys 18,900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

