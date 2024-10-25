Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.2% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

