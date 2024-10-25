Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 117,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

