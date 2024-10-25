Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$812.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. Insiders have sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

