Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

