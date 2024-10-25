DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE DV opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $153,591. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $15,297,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

