Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 94.5% in October

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCYW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

