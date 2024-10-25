Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 94.5% in October

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LUCYW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
