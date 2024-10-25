iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64. 325 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.63.
iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.