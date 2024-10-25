US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 260,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,106,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The company has a market cap of £1.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10.

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

