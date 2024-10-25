JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.98 and last traded at $77.98. 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

