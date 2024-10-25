WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 5,107 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

