Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 182.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 321,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

IAU opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

